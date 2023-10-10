Mumbai: Sweeper held for molesting teen patient in ICU of JJ hospital

The police have arrested a 40-year-old sweeper on charges of allegedly sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl who was receiving medical treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when the sanitation worker, Rohidas Solanki, touched the girl inappropriately while helping her change her diaper and bed, an official said. The victim was admitted to the MICU ward of the ICU on Saturday evening after she allegedly took an overdose of some pills following an argument with her parents, he said.

According to a police official, Solanki asked the girl's relative to leave the room temporarily to dispose of a used diaper in the hospital bathroom. While the girl was left alone in her bed, he allegedly kissed her and engaged in inappropriate touching. Upon learning about the incident, the girl's relative promptly informed the hospital staff and contacted the police.

Solanki was arrested and a case was registered under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.