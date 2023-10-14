Mumbai: Taxi driver booked for rumour about bomb in car in parking lot of MMRDA building

Taxi driver was arrested on Friday for reportedly causing panic in the vicinity of the MMRDA building in Bandra Kurla Complex by informing individuals that there was abomb in a car in the parking lot.

Teams from Mumbai police, including bomb detection and disposal squad personnel, carried out a check of the sprawling complex as well as some buildings in the vicinity but could not find anything suspicious, he said.

The incident took place at 5:30pm, a time when people start leaving for home from the crowded business area. We found that taxi driver Binesh Mayaram Yadav (30) had spread the rumour about a bomb in a car in the parking lot, the official said.

Yadav as been booked under section 505(1)(b) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for spreading rumour or alarming news as well as criminal intimidation and other offences, the BKC police station official said. The case has been registered on the complaint of the security officer of the New MMRDA building, he added.