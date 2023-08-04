Mumbai: Three injured after part of wall of vacant building collapses in Marine Lines

A house collapse incident was reported at 08:25 hrs on Friday at Mehkar House, Shamaldas Junction, JSS Rd, next to Princess Street, Marine Lines. According to reports from VHF (Traffic Control), part of the wall of a vacated Mhada cess building, which was a G+3 structure, collapsed, resulting in injuries to three individuals.

The incident came to light when authorities received the first update at 09:25 hrs. The incident was initially reported by VHF (Traffic Control) who promptly alerted the concerned authorities. A scaffolding was erected to carry out repairs in the building, but it fell down along with a canopy. Three persons, including a 20-year-old man, suffered injuries in the mishap and they were sent to nearby G T Hospital for treatment,” an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.Further details about the incident are awaited, he said