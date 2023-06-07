Mumbai: Ticket collector saves life of 73-year-old woman after falling off local train

A senior ticket collector saved the life of a 73-year-old woman, who fell while boarding a moving train at Wadala station in Mumbai and got dragged by the train, a railway official said. The incident took place on platform number one of the station at 3.10 pm on Sunday.

The woman fell while boarding a moving train. As she was getting dragged by the train, her daughter who was traveling with her shouted for help, the official said. Central Railway's senior ticket collector Sudhir Kumar Manjhi, who was checking tickets nearby, immediately rushed and saved the woman from getting dragged into the gap between the train and the platform, the official said.

CCTV footage of the incident showed that some passengers on the platform also rushed to help the woman. The official said the woman suffered minor injury on her hand. She was given first aid at the station. Her daughter appreciated the timely help of the railway staffer.