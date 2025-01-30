Mumbai to Goa in 6 Hours: Konkan Expressway to Cut Travel Time by June 2025

Maharashtra is set to enhance its connectivity with the development of the Konkan Expressway, a new Greenfield expressway linking Mumbai and Goa along the picturesque Konkan coast. This ambitious project, overseen by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), will span 376 km and feature a 6-lane, access-controlled highway is likely to be completed by June 2025.

Currently, the process of preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the expressway is underway, with the MSRDC working on securing necessary environmental approvals. According to MSRDC officials, the final DPR will be prepared after receiving approval from the Environment Department.

The Konkan Expressway will run through Maharashtra’s coastal region, connecting Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Sindhudurg, passing through the districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri. The project will include 14 interchanges along the route. Once completed, the expressway is expected to cut travel time between Mumbai and Sindhudurg from the current 12-13 hours to just 6 hours, offering commuters a much faster and more convenient journey.



