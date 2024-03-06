Mumbai to Launch Pod Taxi Service for Smoother Commute to Bandra-Kurla Complex

The Maharashtra government has unveiled plans for a pod taxi service aimed at streamlining commuting to the bustling business hub of Bandra-Kurla Complex. As per a release from the chief minister's office, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has given the green light for a pod taxi service along the 8.8 km stretch linking Bandra and Kurla railway stations.

The proposed pod taxi system comprises small automated cars designed to operate on a network of dedicated guideways. Each pod will accommodate up to six passengers and is slated to operate at a speed of 40 km per hour, with a total of 38 halts along the route. The endeavor will be executed through a public-private partnership arrangement, aiming to facilitate smoother commuting between the Bandra and Kurla railway stations and the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

According to an official from the MMRDA, the project earmarked for the busy Bandra-BKC-Kurla corridor is estimated to incur costs totaling Rs 1016 crore. A reputed consultant has conducted the techno-economic feasibility study for this Automated Rapid Transit System. It will take three years to build the Advance Rapid Transit System after receiving all the necessary permissions, the official said. He said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given his approval for issuing a tender for POD taxis on the route.

The official further highlighted that BKC witnesses a substantial daily influx of over 4 lakh commuters for work purposes. According to the feasibility report, projections suggest that by 2031, approximately 1.09 lakh individuals are anticipated to utilize the pod taxi service. This figure is expected to remain consistent, with 1.09 lakh daily passengers foreseen by 2032.

With an estimated travel cost of Rs 21 per kilometer, the pod taxi system aims to not only cater to individuals disembarking at BKC but also to provide crucial first and last-mile connectivity along the stretch, as emphasized by the official.