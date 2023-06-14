Mumbai to witness only light showers till June 17

Mumbai witnessed yet another day of breezy wind and light showers on Tuesday. this was coupled with a sudden burst of rain in some areas, which brought down day temperatures significantly from 38.5 degrees that was recorded over the weekend. However, day temperatures continued to stay above normal.

In a five day forecast up to June 17, IMD officials have said light rain is very likely on all days, but have ruled out the possibility of any intense showers.On Tuesday, the IMD Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees, which was three degrees above normal, while the IMD Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees, which was one degree above normal.Weathermen indicated that strong winds are expected to stay till Wednesday when the extremely severe cyclonic storm.Biparjoy is likely to move northwards. "It is very likely to move nearly northwards till 14th morning, then move north, north eastwards and cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) around noon of June 15, as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph," said IMD.