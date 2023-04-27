Mumbai to witness rainfall today, clears up by Friday

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in Mumbai on Thursday, which is unusual for this time of the year. Normally, Mumbai does not receive rain in April, and pre-monsoon showers are not expected until the end of May.

As per the prediction, the weather is expected to clear up by Friday.

According to the forecast, due to the induced Cyclonic Circulation across the northern regions, the city is likely to experience light rainfall on both April 30 and May 1.

According to the weather agency, the maximum and minimum temperatures for Thursday are expected to hover around 32°C and 26°C respectively.