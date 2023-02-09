Mumbai: Traffic police issues diversions, ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai visit

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 9, 2023 12:17 PM 2023-02-09T12:17:30+5:30 2023-02-09T12:19:08+5:30

The Mumbai Traffic Police informed today through Twitter that traffic will be affected in parts of the city due ...

Mumbai: Traffic police issues diversions, ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai visit | Mumbai: Traffic police issues diversions, ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai visit

Mumbai: Traffic police issues diversions, ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai visit

Next

The Mumbai Traffic Police informed today through Twitter that traffic will be affected in parts of the city due to a scheduled public function on February 10.

The traffic police, in a tweet today, said that the traffic around Colaba, Regal Junction, and P Dmello Road to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will be slightly affected from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow. Furthermore, traffic from the domestic airport to Marol via the elevated road will be slightly altered from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The diversions are likely due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off two Vande Bharat trains at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 2.45 p.m. on February 10. He will be arriving from Lucknow and straight from the airport he will head towards CSMT.

He will also dedicate two road projects to the nation - the Santacruz Chembur Link Road and Kurar underpass project. Thereafter, at around 4:30 PM, he will inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah being run by the Dawoodi Bohra community in Mumbai.

Open in app
Tags : maharashtra Mumbai Traffic Police Narendra Modi Vande Bharat Express