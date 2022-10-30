Mumbai traffic police issues travel guideline for Chhath Puja

The Mumbai traffic police issued an advisory for parking restrictions and cautioned motorists of slow-moving traffic from Sunday till Monday morning as lakhs of devotees are expected to congregate at Juhu beach to perform Chhath Puja.

A press statement issued by the Mumbai traffic police said Chhath Puja Mahotsav will be celebrated from 10 am on Sunday to 11 am on Monday. About four to five lakh devotees are expected to congregate at Juhu Chowpaty. “There will be heavy pedestrian crossing as well as movement of auto-rickshaws and other vehicles in large numbers on the Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Road, V M Road and Birla Lane. Hence, traffic will be slow on the above-mentioned roads during these hours. Therefore, people are requested to use S V Road and the western express highway as alternative routes to avoid delay,” the press note added.