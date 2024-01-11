Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for IAF Air Show Till Jan 14, Check Details Here

Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory in preparation for the "Mumbai Air Show 2024," organized by the Indian Air Force at Marine Drive on January 13th and 14th, 2024, between 12:00 hrs to 13:00 hrs.

The advisory outlines specific road closures and alternative routes to ensure smooth traffic flow and pedestrian safety during the event. The traffic regulations will be in effect on January 13th and 14th, 2024, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

‘Mumbai Air Show 2024’ will be conducted by Indian Air Force at Marine Drive on 13th & 14th January from 12 to 1 pm.



To avoid traffic congestion & inconvenience to commuters, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 9 am to 5 pm on 13th & 14th January.

Traffic Regulations: Road Closures and Alternative Routes

N. S Road (North Bound):

Closed from N.C.P.A, Girguam Chowpatty (Vinoly Chowpatty)

Alternative Route: Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) - Maharshi Karve Road - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines - Charni Road - Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House)

N. S Road (South Bound):

Closed from Girguam Chowpatty (Vinoly Chowpatty) to NCPA/ Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction)

Alternative Route: Kemps Corner Bridge - Nana chowk - N S Patkar marg - Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) - SVP Road

Veer Nariman Road (North Bound):

Closed from Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) to Kilachand chowk (Sunder Mahal Junction)

Alternative Route: Maharshi Karve Road - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines - Charni Road - Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction)

Dinshaw Vacha Road:

Closed from Chowk to Ratanlal Babuna Chowk (Marine plaza Junction)

Alternative Route: Maharshi Karve Road - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines - Charni Road - Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction)

Madamcama Road (North Bound):

Closed from Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction) to Venutai chavan chowk (Air India Junction)

Alternative Route: Maharshi Karve Road - Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines - Charni Road - Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction)

Barrister Rajni Patel Marg:

Closed from Free press journal junction to N S Road

(Excluding Local Residents and Emergency vehicles)

Vinay K Shah Marg:

North bound from Jamanalal bajaj marg to Murali Deora Chowk - N S Road

(Excluding Local Residents and Emergency vehicles)

C) No Parking for All Types of Vehicles:

From 07:00 hrs on 13/01/2024 to 15:00 hrs on 14/01/2024, parking is prohibited on the South and North bound on the following roads: 01. N.S Road

Barrister Rajni Patel Marg Madam Cama Road Ramnath Goika Marg Dinshaw Vacha Road Veer Nariman Road Maharshi Karve Road Vinay K Shah Road Jamanalal Bajaj Marg Free press journal Road

D) Alighting Arrangements:

Cars/Cabs: Free press journal road

Buses: V.V.Rao Road

Note: All types of vehicles are prohibited during the mentioned hours, except for emergency service vehicles (Ambulance, police vehicles, fire brigade vehicles, very important persons, and other service providers), According to the traffic advisory