Mumbai Tragedy: Power Outage During Delivery in Bhandup Hospital Leads to Deaths of Mother and Newborn

Mumbai: Doctors at the Sushma Swaraj Municipal Maternity Centre in Bhandup were forced to deliver pregnant women under torch lights after the power supply was suddenly cut off during delivery. The newborn died during a cesarean section of a pregnant woman. The woman's relatives alleged that the mother also died during treatment. An inquiry committee has been formed in this regard.

Also Read | No Marathi Signboards: 625 Shops in Mumbai Slapped with ₹50 Lakh in Fines

The shocking incident took place with the Ansari family, who live in the Bhandup Hanuman Nagar area. According to the complaint filed by Shah Rukh Ansari, brother-in-law of the woman, Saidunisar Ansari, the sister-in-law was taken to the hospital for a check-up on Monday morning where doctors said she was in good health. She was later admitted by doctors in the evening as his pain worsened. Around 9 pm, she suddenly started bleeding and doctors took her for a cesarean section saying that the baby's heart rate was decreasing. At the same time, the power suddenly went out. In the middle of the operation, the child passed away, shortly followed by the mother.

Shah Rukh Ansari has demanded strict action against the baby and the mother for the death of the baby and the mother due to the mistake of the doctors.

Formation of committee for inquiry

The woman, as usual, came for a check-up on Monday afternoon. Both the baby and she were normal. They started bleeding around the evening. The baby's heart rate was also low, so the family was informed about cesarean section.

However, the relatives refused, insisting on a normal delivery. After that, the baby was already overweight, with a high heart rate, and the family had no choice but to undergo an immediate cesarean section.

The baby was found dead during a cesarean section. The baby was pulled out. Then, while sewing the womb bag, the electricity suddenly went out. Even the repaired generator did not start in the afternoon. So, with the help of a battery torch, the next process was completed.

The woman had suffered two seizures during the operation. Her condition deteriorated and she was rushed to Sion Hospital, where she died on the way. A committee has been formed to probe the family's allegations. Accordingly, an investigation is underway, according to Dr. Chandrakala Kadam, the Medical Dean.