Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: All You Need to Know About India's Longest Sea Bridge

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), now officially named "Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu," is poised to revolutionize connectivity in the region. This 22-kilometer behemoth, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024, ranks as the 12th longest sea bridge in the world. Here's a comprehensive overview of this ambitious project, covering its history, impact, and key features:

Get ready to witness a historic moment! The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), India's longest sea bridge and Asia's second longest, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12th, 2024.

https://www.lokmattimes.com/maharashtra/mumbai-mthl-no-bikes-autos-allowed-on-indias-longest-sea-bridge-speed-limit-is-100-kmph/

A Marvel of Engineering:

Spanning a breathtaking 21.8 kilometers, the MTHL (now officially named "Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu") will be the 12th longest sea bridge in the world, a testament to India's impressive infrastructure development. The bridge stretches from Sewri in south Mumbai, gracefully traversing the Thane Creek, and culminates at Chirle in Navi Mumbai, significantly reducing travel time between the two cities.

Boosting Connectivity and Development:

The MTHL is more than just a bridge; it's a catalyst for progress and economic growth. With a staggering cost of over Rs 18,000 crore, the project aims to:

Revolutionize commuting: The bridge will slash travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from a tedious 2 hours to a mere 20 minutes, significantly easing traffic congestion and improving the lives of millions of commuters.

Fuel economic growth: The improved connectivity will unlock new business opportunities, attract investments, and boost development in Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas.

Strengthen infrastructure: The MTHL is a crucial piece of India's ambitious infrastructure development plans, aimed at enhancing urban mobility and connectivity throughout the country.

Key Highlights: