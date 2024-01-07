Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will usher in speedy progress of Maharashtra, says Eknath Shinde

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) due to be inaugurated by Prime Minister NarendraModi next Friday (January 12), would prove to be a game-changer for the speedy development of the mainland across the harbour from Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.Shinde interacted with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials and visited the Traffic Command Centre.

The CM said that the 22-km-long bridge will slash the commuting time from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai on the mainland from the current nearly two hours to barely 20 minutes and help achieve speedy development on the other side."The MTHL links Navi Mumbai, Raigad and other cities which would result in attracting new development projects and big corporations to this area, and the entire region will progress and prosper," said Shinde.

CM Shinde said the project has been completed without any environmental imbalance and the number of flamingo birds visiting the Sewri coast has risen.He said 500 skill development centres have been started to provide employment to youth and various other welfare decisions are also being taken by the state government.After visiting Atal Setu, the chief minister directed MMRDA officials about various aspects of the sea bridge and told them to ensure regular cleanliness, beautification and tree plantation, as per the release.The bridge was constructed over the last seven years. It will reduce the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, as well as between Mumbai and Pune Expressway and Goa Highway, the release said.