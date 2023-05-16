Mumbai: Two young men die in train accident while shooting video on railway tracks

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 16, 2023 01:25 PM

ir="ltr">Two young individuals tragically lost their lives when a train struck them between Thakurli and Kalyan railway stations, on Monday evening. The railway police suspect that the youths were either crossing the railway tracks or attempting to capture videos near the tracks when the accident occurred. It is believed that they were unable to see the approaching train and were consequently hit.

The incident has been reported to the Dombivali railway police station, and the bodies of the youngsters have been taken to Rukmini Bai Hospital for further examination. Tragically, numerous individuals have lost their lives while attempting to cross the railway tracks in the areas between Diva, Kopar, Dombivali, Thakurli, and Kalyan railway stations along the Central Railway line.

The railway authorities have been continuously urging people not to cross the railway tracks, emphasizing the danger involved. Despite these warnings, many individuals still take the risk of crossing the tracks, particularly young people who visit the tracks to create videos for social media platforms.

On Monday around 5.30 pm, two young individuals named Chetan Gogawle (22) and Suyog Utekar (25), who lived in Dombivali East, lost their lives in an accident. They were hit by a train between Thakurli and Kalyan railway stations. One of them suffered severe injuries to the head, arm, and leg. He was immediately taken to Shastri Nagar Hospital for medical attention. However, the doctors examined him and sadly pronounced him dead upon arrival. The bodies of the two young individuals have been handed over to their families and transferred to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan for further formalities, as confirmed by the railway police.