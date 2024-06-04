Mumbai Vegetable Price Update: Surge in Prices as Supply Dips in Vashi APMC Market

By Amit Srivastava | Published: June 4, 2024 07:19 PM2024-06-04T19:19:39+5:302024-06-04T19:31:58+5:30

In the last week, vegetable prices have seen a rise in the retail market following a dip in supply ...

Mumbai Vegetable Price Update: Surge in Prices as Supply Dips in Vashi APMC Market | Mumbai Vegetable Price Update: Surge in Prices as Supply Dips in Vashi APMC Market

Mumbai Vegetable Price Update: Surge in Prices as Supply Dips in Vashi APMC Market

In the last week, vegetable prices have seen a rise in the retail market following a dip in supply at the wholesale market in Vashi. Traders say that most of the vegetables saw around 20 to 25 percent price rise due to rise in heat. Now, most of the vegetables are commanding a price of Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kg in retail.

Brinjal which was available at just Rs 40 per kg has reached Rs 80 per kg in retail. Similarly, the price of cauliflower has reached upto Rs 100 per kg from Rs 60 per kg. Even potatoes have seen a rise in the last fortnight. The commodity is commanding Rs 40 to Rs 45 per kg in retail. It was around Rs 30 to 35 per kg in May. According to traders, the supply will dip gradually with the rise of temperature.

The vegetable prices started rising at the beginning of May and this further continued. According to traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), a large number of farmers clean their farm for fresh sowing. This happens every year when the supply dips. The APMC Mumbai located at Vashi receives most of the vegetables from Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and other places in western Maharashtra and Karnataka. 

On June 4, the APMC received a total of 480 vehicles laden with vegetables which is around 20 to 25 percent lower than normal supply. “Normally, supply comes down starting from mid-May and June. However, this year, it started a little early,” said another trader. 

 

Vegetable (Retail price in Rs)

May 25, 2024

June 4, 2024

Peas 

110

160

Green Chili

80

110

Cauliflower

60

100

Tomato

30

50

Brinjal

60

80

Little finger

40

80-100

Bitter Gourd

40

60-80

French Bean

120

140

Capsicum

40

80

 

 

Open in app
Tags :VashiApmcVegetable Prices