Mumbai vehicle owners to pay Green toll for using Aarey road



Every day, more than 25,000 vehicles go through Mumbai's Aarey forest. The number of vehicles has increased in the forest of Aarey and due to this, the air pollution has been greatly increased. Commuters find this route connecting the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai convenient. This route is connected to Marol as well as Powai via the Western Expressway. Hence, numerous motorists use this route throughout the day. By looking at the increasing number of vehicles not only adds to the pollution in Aarey but also the issue of wildlife safety. In order to control the air pollution forest department is preparing to levy toll on vehicles. Specially motorist who are travelling through eco sensitive zone of Araey may have to pay green toll.

Significant Forest Department Decision:

In a notable move, the forest department had initially introduced the concept of a green toll back in 2014. However, this proposal was abandoned due to the jurisdictional authority of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation over the main road in Aarey. On other hand environmentalists are expressing their approval of the forest department's recent decision. Aarey forest, spanning almost 3,000 acres, serves as a crucial element in upholding environmental harmony in Mumbai. Hence, supporters of environmental conservation are wholeheartedly embracing this decision by the forest department.