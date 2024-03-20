Mumbai Warship Sketches Leak Case: ATS Identifies Ex-SBI Employee Account Used by Pakistani Agents to Honeytrap Mazagon Dockyard Worker

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has uncovered critical evidence regarding the financial transactions in the case involving Mazagon Dockyard employee Kalpesh Baikar, accused of compromising national security by sharing sketches of 25 warships and submarines with a Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO).

In their investigation shared with the magistrate court, the ATS has identified Kiran Pal Singh as the account holder whose account was exploited by the Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO) impersonating Sonali Sharma to conduct transactions in accused Baikar's account.

ATS officials disclosed to the court that Singh, a retired SBI employee and digital currency enthusiast, purchased $24 worth of digital currency through an online exchange. During this transaction, Singh received a UPI ID from the seller, unknowingly linked to Baikar's bank account. Singh transferred Rs. 2000 via G-Pay, inadvertently facilitating transactions for the PIO.

Currently, the ATS is scrutinizing Kiran Pal Singh's digital currency account in connection with this revelation. Singh, a retired SBI employee and senior citizen will be presented to the Panvel Magistrate Court on Wednesday to record his statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The PIO, posing as Sonali Sharma, sent Rs2,000 to Baikar from Kiran Pal Singh's SBI bank account in New Delhi on his 29th birthday, purportedly as a gift. Baikar had expressed a desire to meet Sharma, but she assured him they would meet soon and sent the money as a token of affection.

ATS continues efforts to identify the PIO agent who posed as Sonali Sharma, allegedly trapping Baikar in a honey trap to obtain sensitive information. The cyber cell is actively working to uncover Sonali Sharma's real identity. The court has remanded Kalpesh Baikar to judicial custody for 14 days.