Mumbai Water Crisis: Locals Struggle With Contaminated Water Supply in Vikhroli Amid Construction Chaos

Mumbai: The residents of Kannamwarnagar in Vikhroli are facing serious issues due to the bursting of water lines, sewerage lines, and contaminated water supply caused by construction. Locals have alleged that despite serious health issues, the civic body and MHADA are not taking adequate action. Throughout the month, many residents have been passing their days using bottled water.

Redevelopment work is currently in full swing in Kannamwarnagar. While these works are going on, the water lines and sewerage lines are constantly bursting. Therefore, drinking water is mixed with water from the sewerage channel. The number of patients experiencing diarrhea and vomiting due to this contaminated water is increasing.

1) Since Kannamwarnagar is an MHADA colony, the responsibility of service lines has not yet been transferred from MHADA to the municipal corporation.

2) Residents are forced to turn to both agencies if problems arise. As a result, many citizens are boiling and drinking water to maintain health.

Water being bought for over a month:

Many residents are using bottled water because of contaminated water. "For the last month, we have been using a 20-liter water bottle for Rs 100 per day." A resident said he did not want to take the water in his mouth as the water smelled foul.

