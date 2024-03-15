Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 5 Per Cent Water Cut till April 24

The civic body of Mumbai on Thursday announced a 5 per cent water cut across the city till April 24, 2024, and urged citizens to use water prudently. The water cut is due to the pre-monsoon conservation work being carried out at the Bhandup water treatment plant, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a release.

The city’s Bhandup suburb has the largest water treatment plant in Asia and it supplies water to most parts of the megapolis. The Bhandup complex has two water treatment units of 1,910 million litres and 900 million litres capacity. The civic body has appealed to citizens to use water sparingly and judiciously. The BMC had earlier announced that the proposed 10% water cut in the city would not be implemented, after the state govt assured the civic body that it would release water from the reserve stock of Vaitarna and Bhatsa dams. The BMC had earlier decided to carry out a water cut after the water stocks in the seven lakes supplying to the city had earlier dipped below 50%.