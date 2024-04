Mumbai Water Cut: City to Face 100% Water Cuts in THESE Areas on April 18 and 19 - Details Inside

Mumbai Water Cut: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a significant water supply disruption on April 18th and 19th, 2024, due to ongoing work to connect the Dharavi Navrang Compound water line in G North ward.

During this period, certain areas will experience a complete 100% water cut, while others will face a 25% reduction in water supply. The BMC has urged citizens to use water judiciously during this time.

The work involves connecting the 2400 mm diameter Upper Vaitarana Main water line and 450 mm diameter water line at Dharavi Navrang Compound in G/North ward. The operation is scheduled to commence at 10:00 am on Thursday, April 18th, 2024, and conclude at 04:00 am on Friday, April 19th, 2024, totaling 18 hours.

Areas Affected by 100% Water Cut:

H East Ward - Bandra Railway Terminus and Bandra Station Area (April 18th to April 19th, 2024) G North Ward - Dharavi Loop Road, Naik Nagar, Prem Nagar (Morning water supply in Dharavi on April 18th, 2024) G North Ward - Dharavi Loop Road, Ganesh Mandir Road, Dilip Kadam Road, Mahim Phatak Road (Evening water supply in Dharavi on April 18th, 2024)

Areas Affected by 25% Water Cut:

G North Ward - 60 feet Road, Sion-Mahim Link Road, 90 feet Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Sant Kakkaya Road, A.K.J Nagar, M.P. Nagar (Morning water supply in Dharavi on April 18th, 2024)

The BMC has advised residents of the impacted areas to plan their water usage accordingly during the specified period.