Mumbai Water Cut: Water Supply To Be Suspended for 24 Hours in THESE Areas on April 23 – Details Inside

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 24-hour water supply suspension in parts of Mumbai's P South Division, specifically in Veerwani Industrial Estate, Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East), scheduled from 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

This interruption is due to the ongoing work of replacing a water pipeline of 600 millimetres diameter with a 900 millimetres diameter.

Areas with 100% Water Cut:

Tuesday, 23rd April 2024:

Veetbhatti, Koyna Vasahat, Scotters Vasahat, Kama Industrial Estate, Rohidas Nagar, Sharma Estate, etc. P East Division: Datt Mandir Marg, Daftari Marg, Khot Kuwa Marg, Khot Dongri, Makarani Pada, Haji Bapu Marg, Tanaji Nagar, Kurar Village, Raheja Complex, Saibaba Mandir, Vasant Valley, Koyna Vasahat

Datt Mandir Marg, Daftari Marg, Khot Kuwa Marg, Khot Dongri, Makarani Pada, Haji Bapu Marg, Tanaji Nagar, Kurar Village, Raheja Complex, Saibaba Mandir, Vasant Valley, Koyna Vasahat R South Division: Bandongari, Kandivali (East)

Wednesday, 24th April 2024:

Pandurangwadi, Gokuldham, Jayprakash Nagar, Naikwadi, Gogatewadi, Kanyapada, Koyna Vasahat, A.B. Patel Marg, Yashodham, Santosh Nagar, Vishweshwar Marg, Pravasi Industrial Estate, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Aarey Marg, Shreyas Estate, etc. P East Division: Pimpri Pada, Pal Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, M.H.B. Vasahat, Islamiya Bazar, Janu Compound, Shantaram Talav, Omkar Layout, Pimpri Pada, Chitravani, Swapnapurti, Gharkul, Gokuldham, Yashodham, Suchitadham, Dindoshi Depot, A.K. Vaidya Marg, Rani Sati Marg

Residents are advised to use water judiciously during this period and make necessary arrangements to mitigate any inconvenience caused by the water cut.