Mumbai Water Taxi to be launched by PM Modi in January

The much awaited Mumbai water taxi service will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January. This taxi can travel from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai in a very short time. Until now, only roads and railways were available from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, now Mumbaikars will also have access to waterways. The journey from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai by road takes about 1 hour 15 minutes to 2 hours by taxi. However, with the new water taxi it will take less than 30 minutes. It will also reduce traffic congestion in Mumbai.

Taxi rounds and fares?

- This water taxi can transport passengers between two jetties from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. It will have a stop at JNPT.

- The second service will be between Rewas in Mumbai to Raigad district. However, the fare for these facilities is somewhat expensive.

- This waterway service has been entrusted to a private operator. The fare is currently fixed at Rs 45 per passenger, per minute. This means that the fare from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai will be between Rs. 1200 to Rs. 1500. The fare up to JNPT can be as high as Rs 750, said Sohail Kazani of Infinity Harbor Services LLP.

- This service will be 330 days a year from 8 am to 8 pm. The service will be closed during the rainy season.

- There are currently four ships of 50 seats, 40 seats, 32 seats and 14 seats for this facility. It can travel at a speed of 25 knots.