Mumbai Weather Update: Drop in Temperature Brings Relief To Residents, But Humidity Surge

The drop in Mumbai's temperature is welcome news for Mumbaikars, but the increasing humidity is less so as it exacerbates heat and stickiness. Today, humidity levels in Santacruz are at 60%, while in Colaba they reach 73%. It is anticipated to climb to 90%. The minimum temperature in Mumbai today is recorded at 25°C, with the maximum expected to reach 33°C. Throughout the day, temperatures are likely to linger around 25°C. Winds will blow at speeds of 7.92 with gusts up to 9.23.

According to the weekly weather forecast for Mumbai, temperatures are expected to be 25°C on Wednesday, 24°C on Thursday, 23°C on Friday and Saturday, 24°C on Sunday and Monday, and 24°C on Tuesday. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures will range between 32°C and 35°C.Despite the pleasant weather, air quality in Mumbai remains in the 'Moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles at 63. Air quality has slightly improved. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are 'good', while 50-100 are 'satisfactory'. However, readings from 100 to 200 fall into the 'moderate' category, warranting caution.