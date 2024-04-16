Mumbai: Western Railway Launches 'Sheetal' Campaign to Beat the Heat, Ensures Drinking Water for Passengers

Mumbai: The maximum temperature in Mumbai and adjoining cities has touched 40 degrees Celsius. In such a situation, the Western Railway has taken up the Sheetal campaign to ensure that thirsty passengers get plenty of drinking water at railway stations. Adequate drinking water arrangements have been made at every station and the help of NGOs is being taken for this.

Availability of water coolers and water taps has been ensured at stations of Western Railway. There are a total of 194 water coolers in Mumbai Central Division. Water taps, water coolers, fans, and ACs in waiting halls are being checked. How should passengers cope with the heat, how to keep themselves hydrated, and how to respond to heat stroke in the station area? Passengers are being informed about this.

Relief for passengers:

1) The help of NGOs is being taken for drinking water arrangements.

2) Informational posters are being put up. Awareness is being spread using social media.

3) Citizens can be reached by way of social media to be aware of the initiative

4) In short, efforts are being made to provide relief to railway passengers during the summer season, the Western Railway said.