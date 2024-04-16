Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heatwave as City Faces Sudden Surge to 38°C

Mumbai is preparing for scorching temperatures as the mercury is expected to soar to 38°C today, marking an alarming surge of 5°C in just one day. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of elevated temperatures and the looming possibility of heatwave conditions gripping the city.

Following a week of steadily declining temperatures, Mumbai encounters an abrupt surge today, triggering a heatwave alert. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are expected to witness maximum temperatures of 35°C, 36°C, and 33°C respectively. Although these readings imply a slight dip, they remain higher than the typical 32°C. Today's jump to 38°C mirrors the temperatures observed in March and on April 20 last year, hinting at a more intense summer this year.

Despite a drop in humidity to 55% in Santacruz, the minimum temperature remains at 24°C, with daytime temperatures expected to linger around the 38°C mark.

Moderate winds blowing at 10 kph, with gusts up to 18 kph, offer a light breeze to the city. IMD's weather predictions hint at partly cloudy skies, with wind speeds ranging from 1-19 kph.

However, amidst the seemingly pleasant conditions, Mumbai's air quality remains a concern, categorized as 'poor' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles at 123. SAFAR-India underscores the importance of vigilance as AQI values between 100 and 200 fall into the 'moderate' category, urging caution.