Mumbai: Woman Found Dead in Hotel Room After Family Stays with Body for Five Days

Sakinaka police are currently investigating a disturbing case involving the discovery of a deceased 48-year-old woman whose body remained undiscovered in a hotel room for over five days, with four family members cohabiting the same space during this period. The incident came to light when the woman's son, who resides in the UK, returned on Saturday and alerted the authorities. Identified as Naseema Halai, the woman had checked into a hotel in Sakinaka accompanied by her 82-year-old father, her 26-year-old daughter, as well as her brother and nephew.

According to a police officer, the family claimed that Naseema had been unwell and subsequently passed away. Following her death, her nephew reportedly sent an email to Naseema's son, who was residing in the UK. Gabaji Chimte, the senior inspector of Sakinaka police station, stated that a doctor confirmed the woman's demise to have occurred five days prior.

Naseema, a resident of Jogeshwari, departed from her residence with her daughter following a dispute with her husband. Subsequently, Naseema, along with her father, daughter, brother, and nephew, had been lodging in various hotels. Naseema's primary source of income was providing tuition classes. The police reported that Naseema's daughter, who has also fallen ill, has been hospitalized, TOI reported.

When we entered the hotel room, a foul odor greeted us. We proceeded to take statements from all family members, and as of now, no suspicious evidence has surfaced, stated a police officer. It was mentioned that no housekeeping staff had been permitted to enter the room. Additionally, the police disclosed that the family had been awaiting the arrival of the son from the UK.