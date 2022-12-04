Mumbai: Woman gangraped in Kurla, police register case

A case was registered against three persons after a woman alleged rape in the Kurla area in Maharashtra's Mumbai, according to the police on Sunday.

According to the woman, three men barged into her house and raped her.

The victim woman said that to scare her, a match was lit, one showed a knife and she was dragged by her hair.

On the complaint of the woman, the Kurla police registered a case against three people under sections 376,376(3), 377,452,323,504 and 34 of the IPC.

Kurla Police said, "We have registered a case in this matter and are investigating."

The police informed that no arrests have been made so far.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

