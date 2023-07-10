Mumbai: Woman raped by auto driver; arrest made after two-month investigation

A woman had booked an auto-rickshaw for her journey from CBD Belapur to Goregaon in Mumbai. However, during the ride, the auto driver developed inappropriate intentions. Realizing that the woman was alone, he stopped the auto at a secluded spot in the Aarey Colony area of Goregaon. There, he sexually assaulted the woman. At first, the woman hesitated to inform her family about the incident. However, after 20 days, her health deteriorated, and the truth came to light. A formal complaint was filed with the police, leading to a thorough two-month investigation. Eventually, the auto driver was apprehended and arrested in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the police report, two months ago, the woman, who was in labour, chose to take an autorickshaw from CBD Belapur to Goregaon to make the journey more convenient. Unfortunately, this decision turned out to be perilous for her. The auto driver, after stopping the vehicle at Aarey Colony, assaulted and threatened her before committing a heinous act of rape. Following the incident, the woman experienced stomach pain and started bleeding. Upon examination, the doctor noticed the ulcer on her stomach and began asking questions. Eventually, the woman disclosed the entire incident to the doctor. Subsequently, a formal complaint was filed with the police.

The police lodged a complaint and initiated an investigation. Based on the information received, the police began their investigation and searched for the owner of the autorickshaw. It was revealed that the auto was being driven by Indrajit Singh on the day of the incident, who had fled to his village in Uttar Pradesh. The police obtained information from the autorickshaw owner and located Indrajit Singh's whereabouts. He was apprehended and brought back from Uttar Pradesh for further legal proceedings.