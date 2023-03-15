Mumbai: Woman's Body found in plastic bag, daughter taken into custody

Decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbaug area, informed police. Police informed further that the 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning.

The police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

The incident happened in the Lalbaug area and the body was highly decomposed. Our team reached the spot as soon as we got the information. The body has been taken out and the investigation has already been started, a senior police officer said.

The officials will be recording statements of more people today in connection with the incident and the available CCTV visuals from the area will also be examined.