Mumbai: Women allegedly dies by jumping off from 8th floor of building

A woman allegedly died by suicide on Sunday by jumping off the eighth floor of a building in Mumbai, the police informed.

According to the police, the 25-year-old woman jumped off the eighth floor of a building and fell onto a car parked on the road. The watchman saw her soaked in blood and informed the police and others living in the building.

The police reached the spot and sent the woman to a hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors. The DN Nagar Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and has started an investigation.

However, the police said they did not find any suicide note and are investigation what could have led the woman to take the extreme step.