Mumbai: Women Commuters wear black ribbons to protest against pending demands

Several women at Dombivli railway station on Mumbai suburban railway network wore black ribbons in protest against the alleged apathy of railway officials towards their commuting woes and other issues.

They claimed their long-pending demands including better facilities for women commuting between Karjat and Kasara and CSMT in south Mumbai are being neglected by authorities despite the submission of several reminders and holding of meetings.

Lata Argade, president of Upanagariy Railway Pravasi Mahasangh, said at Dombivli railway station in Thane district that their demands include shuttle services between Thane and other far away stations like Karjat and Kasara. She said the number of coaches reserved for women on suburban rakes remained the same as it used to be 20 years ago even though the number of commuters has gone up manifold.

Among other issues raised by Mahasangh are the nuisance caused by beggars, drug addicts, and anti-social elements, and the overall safety of women on local trains, the lifeline of Mumbai.