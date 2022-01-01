Mumbaikars get property tax exemption for 500 square feet houses

On the first day of the new year, the state government has given a big gift to Mumbaikars. The state government has decided to waive property tax on houses up to 500 sq ft in Mumbai. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Urban Development Department held in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

With the exemption of property tax on 500 square feet houses, the corporation will now lose Rs 340 crore in taxes every year. Mumbai has about 1.5 million houses of 500 square feet. In which 28 lakh families live. These families will benefit greatly from this decision. Therefore, Mumbaikars have got this big gift in the new year.

The state government's decision will benefit the common man. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that Shiv Sena promises and fulfills its promise, adding that "Mumbaikars were promised property tax exemption for houses up to 500 square feet in 2017. Now Shiv Sena has fulfilled that promise."