Mumbaikars Suggest For New Markets As Solution To Encroachment Issue

Mumbai can have clear and encroachment-free footpaths, if the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) make provision for the construction of at least 120 new municipal markets in its upcoming budget, suggested the watchdog service organization to the BMC on behalf of Mumbaikars.

BMC has started preparations for the 2024-25 budget, and for public participation in the budgetary estimates, citizens have been asked to submit their suggestions and recommendations. In this view, Mumbaikars have made some suggestions and recommendations to the BMC, keeping in mind the convenience of the people and their problems. Considering the municipal markets, at least two vegetable markets are proposed at toll nakas.

Since the space at Dahisar, Mulund, and Mankhurd is currently vacant, citizens have suggested that the BMC will not have to spend overly for new markets.

"The budget should contribute to the needs and amenities of the citizens, the BMC should focus on how to solve the problems of Mumbaikars. It is expected that these suggested provisions come in the budget not just for name sake but also be action-driven," said Activist Godfrey Pimenta of Watchdog Foundation.

Proposal to allocate separate funds for pollution-free Mumbai