Mumbai’s air quality in moderate category

On Tuesday morning, Mumbai's air quality was reported as Moderate, with a noticeable haze of smoke and fog enveloping the city's skyscrapers, buildings, and residential areas. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for Mumbai was registered at 159 at 1 pm, falling within the Moderate range.

Likewise, air quality index at 1 pm in Colaba was recorded at 201 which falls under Poor category. in Malad it was was recorded at 200 in Bandra, 233 in Bandra, 118 in Boriavali, 147 in Colaba and 83 in Worli, Kalanagar it was 228. In Chembur it was 302, in Andheri at 125 and in Navi Mumbai it was recorded at 149. The Bombay High Court on Monday passed interim directions for the Maharashtra government and municipal authorities in Mumbai and surrounding areas to mitigate the issue of worsening air pollution.

The court permitted the busting of fire crackers only for 3 hours, between 7pm to 10pm. The court was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation on the deteriorating air quality in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.