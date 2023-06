Mumbai's Bandra-Versova Sea Link renamed as Veer Savarkar Setu

Maharashtra government has renamed versova–Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu meanwhile, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road has been renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, had declared last month that the future Bandra-Versova sea link in Mumbai would bear the name of the late Hindutva idealist VD Savarkar.

He had further mentioned that a state-level gallantry award, similar to the one awarded by the Central government, will also be named after the freedom fighter.

Veer Savarkar born on May 28, 1883, was a politician, activist, and writer. He developed the Hindu Nationalist Ideology of Hindutva while being imprisoned at Ratnagiri in 1922.