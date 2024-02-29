Mumbai's BEST Bus Announces Fare Changes, Pass Price Increase

While using Best Bus for travel, passengers encounter crowds and must purchase tickets by paying the fare. Regular commuters in Mumbai often choose monthly passes over daily tickets; however, there is now an additional cost for these passes. The monthly pass now costs Rs 900 instead of Rs 750, and the daily pass costs Rs 60 instead of Rs 50. The monthly pass has increased by Rs 150, while the daily pass has increased by Rs 10. These changes will take effect on March 1. The price of daily tickets remains unchanged.

'BEST' has confirmed that the unlimited travel facility on daily and monthly passes, including travel on all AC buses, will remain unchanged. Under the revised rates, 18 buses will now be available instead of 42. Weekly and monthly bus passes are offered at prices of Rs.6, Rs.13, Rs.19, and Rs.25 for both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned options. Additionally, students can avail of a monthly bus pass priced at Rs.200, ensuring continued access to unlimited bus travel.



The financial hit to 10 lakh 40 thousand 965 passengers

AA's revised tariff structure has been implemented by 'BEST' to boost income and close the holiday money loophole. The administration clarified that the fare adjustments aim to increase revenue and enhance the pass system for passengers. Approximately 10,40,965 passengers will be affected financially by the fare increase. 'BEST' is the second most preferred mode of transport after railways, with 3.5 lakh passengers using their services daily.

Here are the key highlights of the new plan:

- Senior citizens will continue to receive a Rs 50 discount on monthly bus passes, while no discount will apply to weekly passes.

- Uniformed students from municipal schools and 40% or more disabled passengers will retain their free travel bus pass benefits.

- The bus pass rates remain unchanged at Rs 900 for retired BEST employees and Rs 365 annually for accredited journalists.

- Round trip fares are set at Rs 70 for up to Rs 6, Rs 175 for up to Rs 13, Rs 265 for up to Rs 19, and Rs 350 for up to Rs 25 under the weekly pass scheme.