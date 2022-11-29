Mumbai's BMC run school students get new school uniforms

Students at the civic body-run Mumbai Public Schools (MPS) finally started receiving their new uniforms earlier this month.After the resumption of regular classes post the pandemic, MPS students did not have new uniforms to wear. The education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched new uniforms for MPS students this academic year. But the delay in the tendering process led to the deferment of the distribution of new uniforms.

Schools reopened after almost two years; so the older uniforms were of no use to existing MPS students. Moreover, the BMC-run schools also saw over one lakh new admissions this year. Matunga based activist, Nitin Dalvi raised this issue on behalf of parents of girl students of Mumbai Public School (MPS), in Matunga, as he said, “The uniforms are either too short for the kids to wear or the sleeves are so loose that they are slipping off their shoulders. Parents do not want to send their girls in such poorly stitched uniform,” said Dalvi. “Boys are yet to receive the new uniforms.”

Rajesh Kankal, education officer, BMC, however argued that the “uniforms are stitched as per age groups”. “If they do not fit, we will manage by giving away the uniforms to kids from other classes in exchange. However, if the issue persists, parents can take it up with the headmaster. I will see to it that it is resolved,” said Kankal.