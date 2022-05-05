Mumbai's Borivali Court issues release order of Rana couple

Mumbai's Borivali Court on Thursday issued the release order of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana. The legal process of furnishing Rs 50,000 each for the Rana couple's surety amount is completed in court.

The couple were not released from jail today as their release orders could not be obtained from the concerned magistrate court in due time.

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana on Wednesday got bail by the Mumbai sessions court with several conditions in the Hanuman Chalisa row.

MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, were arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra.

The two were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.