Mumbai's High Rise Buildings Contributing To Heatwaves, Says IMD

As another heatwave looms over the city this weekend, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have pointed out that the increasing number of high-rise buildings in Mumbai is leading to longer periods of heat retention within the urban area. Sunil Kamble, the head of IMD Mumbai, discussed this issue during a session with reporters held on Tuesday, April 23. He explained that during periods of above-normal temperatures, such as those experienced last week, heat tends to linger in the city for extended durations. However, due to Mumbai's predominantly vertical growth, which is constrained by its coastal geography, mitigating this effect is challenging.

Kamble also noted that while there are minimal variations in day temperatures recorded by IMD's observatories at Colaba and Santacruz, rainfall patterns exhibit significant disparities, especially during the monsoon season. During monsoon, some areas in South Mumbai may receive double-digit rainfall, while the suburbs often experience triple-digit rainfall.

During the past week, Mumbai experienced daytime temperatures nearing 40 degrees Celsius, prompting the IMD to announce severe heatwave conditions in specific locations. The IMD's forecast for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad from April 25 to April 27 indicates a high likelihood of hot and humid weather in isolated areas. Additionally, heatwave conditions at isolated locations are predicted for April 28 in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad.