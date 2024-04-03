Mumbai's Lake Levels at 30%, No Water Cut in Sight

Even as the combined water levels in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai have plummeted to below 30%, marking the lowest in three years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) remains optimistic that reserves will suffice until July 31. The water levels in March dropped to 34.5 percent of total capacity, in February, the reserves stood at 49.3 percent, indicating a continuous decline.

The BMC official has denied imposing any water restrictions and assured of Mumbai having ample reserves, including contingency stocks, until July 31. India Meteorological Department is anticipated to declare the onset date of the monsoon later this month, with Mumbai's official monsoon onset date slated for June 2.

As of Tuesday, the available water stock in the seven catchment area lakes stood at nearly 4.3 lakh million litres or approximately 30% of the total requisite volume of 14.47 lakh million litres. On February 23, the total water stock was recorded at 5.2 lakh million litres (35%), whereas on the same date in 2022, it amounted to 5.6 lakh million litres (39%).

BMC is showing such confidence over the State Irrigation Department's approval in February to augment reserve water stocks from Bhatsa (1.4 lakh million litres) and Upper Vaitarna (93,500 million litres).

One contributing factor to the decline in lake levels is the delayed onset and premature withdrawal of the southwest monsoon last year. On July 1, 2023, BMC imposed a 10% water cut, rescinding it on August 8, 2023, when the total water stock reached 11.8 lakh million litres or 81.4% of the required volume. By October 2, 2023, lake levels surged to 99.2%, owing to substantial rainfall in late June, July, and August.