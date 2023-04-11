Mumbai's Patra Chawl redevelopment: MHADA issues occupation certificates to two projects

After waiting for years, more than 500 homebuyers, who purchased flats as part of the Patra Chawl redevelopment project, are set to get keys to their houses.The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Mumbai board has issued Occupancy Certificate (OC) to developers Kalpataru Radiance and Ekta Tripolis who have constructed the flats that can be sold under the redevelopment project.

Ashok Mohnani of Ekta Tripolis said, “It was a long battle and finally the OC has come. Now, buyers can clear pending dues and take possession of their flats.”MHADA officials confirmed that the OC has been granted to the flats. Chetan Negandhi (45), who had bought a flat in the project in 2013, was promised that he would be handed over the flat in December 2016. “My daughter was in Class I when we bought this house and now she is in Class X. It is sad that it took so long for the authorities to act.”Rajeev Mohta, who purchased a flat in Kalpataru project in 2017, said: “After over five years, I can take possession of the flat. But some minor works are yet to be finished and I believe we will get possession by Diwali.”

The redevelopment of Patra Chawl, spread over 47 acre, has been in news for long. The chawl owners had vacated the property in 2007. In 2008, MHADA gave the contract of its redevelopment to Guru Ashish Developers, a subsidiary of HDIL, to rehabilitate 672 tenants. However, the developer declared bankruptcy in 2017. The court had on March 21, directed the MHADA to issue OC to A and B wings of Ekta Tripolis and also directed MHADA to not unreasonably withhold an OC for any other free-sale or rehab buildings that are fully in conformity and compliant with all plans and norms.The development was confirmed by sources at MHADA and Ekta Developers