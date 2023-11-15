Mumbai's Ranibaug records highest number of visitors for the year 2023

The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo and Botanical Garden, commonly referred to as Ranibaug, experienced its highest visitor turnout of the year on Tuesday, according to a municipal official.

A total of 39,793 individuals visited Ranibaug during the day, resulting in ticket sales amounting to Rs 14.41 lakh, as reported by an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Due to school vacations and back-to-back holidays for offices and industries due to Diwali, most tourist places are witnessing a huge rush.

The zoo will be open on Bhaubeej too though normally it remains closed on Wednesday, the official said. It had recorded 39,106 visitors on January 1 and ticketing revenue of Rs 14.43 lakh.

Humboldt Penguins and tigers are among the attractions of the zoo.