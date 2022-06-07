Mumbra Police summon suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

The Mumbra police in Thane district of Maharashtra has summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to be available for questioning on June 22.The Ambernath Police has also received a complaint against Sharma; but they are yet to convert it into an FIR. This will be the third case in the Thane commissionerate if filed; the earlier two cases against Sharma were filed in Mumbra and Bhiwandi.A case was registered against the suspended BJP spokesperson in Mumbra police station last week for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her comments against Prophet Mohammad during a live debate on a television channel.

Senior police inspector, Ashok Kadlag, of Mumbra police station, said, “Based on a complaint given by a teacher we have registered an FIR against Sharma and have sent summons via speed post and email to remain present at the police station within next 15 days before June 22. We will question her on the basis of the complaint registered against her.”Mumbra police has registered a case under several sections of IPC 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505(II) (statements conducive to public mischief).

