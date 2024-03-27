Munawar Faruqui and 13 Others Detained by Mumbai Police in Hookah Bar Raid

Munawar Faruqui, comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner, was detained by Mumbai Police from a Hookah bar in Fort on Tuesday, March 26. Along with Faruqui, 13 others were also detained during the raid at the hookah bar in the Fort area last night.

As per the initial report, the BB 17 winner was among a group of individuals detained by the Mumbai police. On Tuesday night, at a hookah parlour in the South Mumbai area, Munawar was detained by police after the SS branch received a tip-off about the hookah bar situated at Bora Bazar, which falls under the jurisdiction of MRA Marg police station.

Details:

Big Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and 13 others were detained and a case has been registered against them in a hookah bar raid in the Fort area last night. All accused were released after questioning: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

It is being said that the officials suspect that the individuals were indulged in tobacco-based hookah under the disguise of herbal hookah.

"Our team raided a hookah bar based on information suggesting tobacco use disguised as herbal. We have called in experts to determine the nature of the substances used. Farooqi is among the detained," said a Police official to Free Press Journal.