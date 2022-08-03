Municipal Corporation and Anti Corruption Bureau takes survey in Pimpri

Pimpri: The Anti Corruption Bureau raided the Urban Planning Department of the Municipal Corporation and arrested the surveyor in the afternoon. Currently (Wednesday afternoon) the process of filing a case is going on. The Town Planning Department office is located on the ground floor of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Headquarters. The ACB team entered the place around 2:00 PM.

Anti-corruption department detained a surveyor around 2 pm. He is being interrogated behind closed doors. This surveyor owns the villages Pimple Gurav, Pimple Nilakh, and Pimple Nilakh in the municipality. This case has shocked the officers and employees of the headquarters. ACB is investigating the arrested surveyor. The work of filing a case is going on.

At present, administrator rule is going on in Pipri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. On the other hand, preparations for the municipal elections are also going on vigorously. The reservation of the wards has been announced a few days ago.