Municipal Elections: BJP and Shiv Sena MPs Meet Amit Shah to Discuss Strategy for 2025 BMC Elections

After their impressive performance in the recent assembly elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena have begun strategizing for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which are set to take place ahead of the 2025 monsoons. This preparation was discussed in a meeting on Wednesday, where Sena MPs met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, has traditionally dominated the BMC since the mid-1990s, although its hold on the civic body has weakened over the years. The BJP, eyeing control of the BMC, has been pushing for greater influence, with some insiders suggesting they aim to position a non-Marathi face for the mayor’s role.

Shinde-led Sena MP Rahul Shewale confirmed the meeting with Shah, while party leader Gajanan Kirtikar emphasized the strengthening alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena in the state. He added that the BJP would push for more seats in Thane, while Eknath Shinde would seek additional seats for the Shiv Sena in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), a key stronghold for Shinde.

Sena spokesperson and Thane MP Naresh Mhaske remarked that the party would maintain momentum after their recent victory and focus on development during the civic polls. He also stated that the Sena would highlight the alleged corrupt practices of the Sena (UBT) faction.

The BMC elections have not been held since 2017, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During this period, the number of wards in Mumbai was increased from 227 to 236 by the MVA government. This move was challenged in court by the Mahayuti, with the verdict still pending.