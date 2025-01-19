Municipal Elections: NCP Open to Contesting Local Elections Alone, BJP Seeks Alliance with Allies

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, has declared its intention to contest the upcoming local body elections independently if no alliance materializes. Speaking at a two-day conclave in Shirdi on Saturday, senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil stated that the party would devise its strategy for the polls. He added, "If an alliance forms, we are open to it, but if not, we will contest alone."

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to form an alliance for the local elections, aiming to contest with its current partners, the Shiv Sena and the NCP. The BJP, which is part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, seeks to capitalize on the likely split in the opposition, as the Shiv Sena (UBT) has already decided to contest separately in the municipal and district council elections.

During the first day of the conclave, which was the first major gathering since their assembly election victory, Ajit Pawar and NCP state president Sunil Tatkare urged party members to remain focused and start preparations for the local self-government elections. Walse Patil reiterated that the NCP would assess the situation and consider a possible alliance, but would be prepared to contest alone if necessary.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), known as the wealthiest municipal body in India, has traditionally been a stronghold of the Shiv Sena. In the 2017 BMC elections, Shiv Sena emerged as the largest party, with BJP making significant gains by increasing its seat tally from 31 to 82. However, no party secured a majority, and the BJP later supported Shiv Sena for the Mayor's position. The Congress faced a major setback, winning only 31 seats, while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) secured just 7.

Though the next BMC elections were originally scheduled for 2022, delays due to a ward realignment process have left the State Election Commission yet to announce a new election date for the 227 wards.