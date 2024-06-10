Murlidhar 'Anna' Mohol Becomes Minister: All You Need To Know About The Former Pune Mayor

Murlidhar Mohol, a dynamic leader who transitioned from wrestling to politics, has risen through hard work to become a minister in the Narendra Modi government. Known for his mass appeal, Mohol represents the Maratha community and hails from Pune, Maharashtra's cultural capital. Fondly known as 'Anna' is his constituency, Mohol bagged a big win in an election where his party BJP suffered in the state.

At 49, Mohol's political journey has been marked by significant achievements. His induction into the ministry is seen as a strategic move by the BJP ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls. He defeated Congress’ Kasba Peth MLA, Ravindra Dhangekar, by a margin of 1.25 lakh votes, marking his first term as a legislator.

Mohol's political career is deeply rooted in the RSS, and he is considered close to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He comes from Mulshi tehsil in Pune district, where his father relocated in search of better opportunities for the family. Mohol earned a BA from Shivaji University in Kolhapur, where he also trained as a wrestler.

He served four terms as a Corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and was the President of the All India Council of Mayors in 2020. Despite numerous contenders for the Pune seat, the BJP high command chose Mohol, reflecting their confidence in his leadership.

Mohol has been actively involved in fostering community ties through cultural and sports events, including organizing the ‘Maharashtra Kesari’ wrestling competition and large-scale blood donation drives. His efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic in Pune have been particularly noteworthy, showcasing his dedication to public service.

From his grassroots beginnings to his current ministerial role, Murlidhar Mohol's journey is a testament to his commitment and leadership in serving the people of Pune.