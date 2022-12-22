Must visit places in India this Christmas in Mumbai

Hiranandani Powai

One of the busiest places in Bombay during festive season. The entire locality gets draped in lights and colours of Christmas. The entire area is a treat for eyes with spectacular visuals. Just a stroll through these alleys would make you feel wrapped in Christmas festivities. Don't miss the 'Winter Light Fiesta' that is held every year, making it a must visit place.

Pali Village Bandra

Christmas is the best time of the year to explore the area on foot. The stars and lanterns hang in the streets, and fairy lights adorn trees giving a complete holiday spirit. Several neighborhood around the city deck up with much pomp and show. Christmas eve can never be so beautiful than exploring places like St Andrew's Church, Hill Road, and Golibar subway to Linking Road, all the streets in Bandra are high on holiday spirit.

R City Mall

One of the biggest malls in the city has geared up for holiday season to give out some major Christmas vibes this year. Starting from December 24 till January 1, the place gives all festive vibes. R City mall in Ghatkopar is touted to be Mumbai’s biggest mall, and rightly so because once you’re there, you’ll need a to figure your way around. But thanks to the massive place, R City mall is also the only place to house some of the most exciting things that the rest of the city doesn’t have.If you’re looking to spend your entire Christmas day here then we recommend you to head to this place.

Phoenix Mall

The High Street Phoenix Mall comes up with a variety of fun activities for Christmas. Just like every year, there will be a theme for the Christmas decoration where you can see the huge Christmas tree decked up in colourful lights.